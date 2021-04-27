About 42% of property owners in Gwinnett will find out the appraised value of their property has been adjusted this year because of rising housing values in 2020, according to county officials.
The county's Board of Assessors announced it mailed out about 291,000 Annual Notices of Assessment to property owners this past Friday. The notices tell property owners, in accordance with state law, what the assessed value of their property was on Jan. 1, as well as comparison against last year's assessed value and an explanation of any changes in the value.
"Roughly 42 percent of the notices will state that the appraised value was adjusted for market conditions in response to housing values that continued to increase through 2020," county officials said in a statement.
"Despite the pandemic, the housing market reflects high demand for housing with a relatively low number of available properties. The Gwinnett County Assessors’ Office uses all data available to value each property conservatively to meet state regulations for accuracy, while at the same time not over-assessing."
Property owners will need to keep a close eye out for their assessment notices because they have only 45 days from the date on the notice to file an appeal if they disagree with their assessed 2021 value. The notice is intended to show what county officials say is the fair market value of the property as of the beginning of the year.
“We look forward to working with property owners and answering their concerns,” Chief Appraiser Stewart Oliver said. “To help resolve appeals, property owners need to include their own opinion of value for Jan. 1, 2021, and provide explanations of their concerns. It is also important to provide accurate contact information. Evidence can be provided as well, such as changes to the property, damage or needed repairs existing before Jan. 1.”
County officials stressed the property value assessments are not bills, but they will give property owners an idea of what their 2021 property tax bills will look like since they include tax estimates — based on 2020 millage rates. The 2021 millage rates won't be determined until later this year.
The assessments are used by Gwinnett County, its school boards and each city in the county to plan for how they will fund essential services, such as police, fire and emergency medical services.
Property owners who want to appeal their property's assessed 2021 value can file their appeal online at Gwinnett-Assessor.com. County officials said filing the appeal online allows property owners to practice social distancing during the COVID-19 pandemic, but also allows them to track the progress of their appeal online and provides them with a receipt of their appeal.
If a property owner does not have access to a computer, they can send a letter of appeal by mail to Gwinnett County Board of Assessors, 75 Langley Drive, Lawrenceville, GA 30046.
The letter must include the owner's name as well as the property's parcel number and address, in addition to the other's opinion of what the value should be and an explanation of why they are appealing the assessed value.
Property owners who have questions can call 770-822-7200 or send an email to Taxpayer.Services@GwinnettCounty.com.
"Visitors to the Assessors’ Office will speak to a service representative through a video kiosk," county officials said. "This change was instituted to provide the safest means for citizens to receive in-person services and has allowed more staff members to speak directly to citizens in a safe and personalized manner. For any taxpayer wishing to submit an appeal in person, a drop box is available in the hallway outside of the Assessors’ Office."
