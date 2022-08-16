The Building Babies Brains mascot, Brainy, plays with a child on a playground in Gwinnett. Building Babies Brains is one of 11 Gwinnett programs that recently received National Association of Counties Achievement Awards.
Gwinnett Stripers mascot, Chopper, helps Buford youth James Bingham, 15-months-old, make shapes with Play-Doh during a Building Babies Brains activity at the Daily Post’s health fair and Kids Expo at Bogan Park in Buford in July. Building Babies Brains is one of 11 Gwinnett programs that recently received National Association of Counties Achievement Awards.
The Building Babies Brains mascot, Brainy, plays with a child on a playground in Gwinnett. Building Babies Brains is one of 11 Gwinnett programs that recently received National Association of Counties Achievement Awards.
Photo: Building Babies Brains/Facebook
Gwinnett County programs recently earned a record-setting number of recognitions from the National Association of Counties for their service to residents.
The county announced it received 11 2022 National Association of Counties Achievement Awards. The haul of recognitions is the highest number of NACo Awards that Gwinnett County has ever received in a single year, according to county officials.
The awards recognize programs that provide residents with new services, either fill in gaps in revenue sources or tap into new sources, improve employee training levels, improve existing program administration and enhance citizen participation.
“This is an amazing example of not just the hard work County employees put in daily, but the heart and passion that goes into their work,” Gwinnett County Chairwoman Nicole Hendrickson said. “I’m so proud that we’ve been able to maintain the stellar services our residents are accustomed to while innovating and finding even more ways to help those in need.”
The Building Brains Anywhere early childhood education program, the county’s glass recycling pilot program, warming stations and Project RESET 2.0 emergency rental and utility assistance program were some of the Gwinnett programs that received awards this year.
Building Babies Brains was recognized in the Children and Youth category while the glass recycling pilot program was recognized in the County Resiliency category, the warming stations were recognized in the Human Services category and Project RESET 2.0 was recognized in the Financial Management category.
Other local programs that received NACo awards this year included: the Return to Community Cat Program (Community and Economic Development category); F. Wayne Hill Membrane Filtration Project (County Resiliency category); Apply to Serve Online Applications (County Administration and Management category); Department of Transportation Mobility Academy (Personnel Management, Employment and Training category); Parks and Recreation Master Plan (Planning category); Fire Self-Inspection Program (Risk and Emergency Management category); and Plan Review (Information Technology category).
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
