Gwinnett County officials are moving forward with plans to turn a former grocery store on Grayson Highway into a new records storage facility.
County commissioners voted on Tuesday to approve a $6 million contract with Hogan Construction Group LLC to convert the old Ingles grocery store at 1050 Grayson Highway in Lawrenceville into a new Records Management Center.
The center will have 87,000-square-feet of space to store county government records as well as emergency management equipment as well as host office and workspaces.
Gwinnett’s Records Management Center is currently located at a different site on Grayson Highway.
The former grocery store that is to be renovated for the new center is located next to Sparkles Family Fun Center and is between Sugarloaf Parkway and Park Place Drive.
Funding for the conversion will come out of the county’s construction services budget, according to county officials.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
