There may be a pandemic going on, but there will still be opportunities to ring in the arrival of 2021 in Gwinnett County.
As the final hours of 2020 tick away on Thursday, there will be different ways for residents to celebrate, whether they be families getting New Year’s meals or adults simply looking for a place to party at midnight.
Lawrenceville officials are encouraging residents and visitors to head to the city to support downtown businesses that will have special offers.
“We did such a big push at Christmas time with our Merry Little Christmas and our shop small (activities), but we still wanted to encourage downtown Lawrenceville as a New Year’s Eve destination for the community, so I checked in with all of the businesses and found out who was going to be open, who was going to be having specials, who was going to be having music and got all of that organized,” city spokeswoman Melissa Hardegree said.
These offers include New Years Eve-themed cakes and other treats before 2 p.m. at Blue Rooster Bake Shop and Eatery on the Square; New Year’s Eve pizzas at Cosmo’s Little Italy Pizza; 32 and 64-ounce growlers of 30 draft beers from noon until 7 p.m. at Exhibit A(le); $6 tequila shots, with 30 different types of tequila available, along with authentic Mexican cuisine at La Cazuela; the annual Prix Fixe NYE Dinner at Local Republic, which is requiring reservations be made at localrepublic.com; beer and food at McCray’s Tavern on the Square; and a free champagne toast at midnight, with gift give-aways every 15 minutes starting at 10 p.m., at Universal Joint. All of those businesses are located on the Lawrenceville Square.
“There’s a little bit of everything,” Hardegree said. “I think people are not doing as big a deal this year as they’ve done in the past, which I think is really smart from a health standpoint (because of COVID-19), but there’s still activities going on in downtown Lawrenceville. We’re going to have live music that will be in the gazebo on the historic courthouse square.”
Several breweries in Gwinnett are also hosting New Year’s Eve celebrations, however.
Slow Pour Brewery, located at 407 N. Clayton St. in Lawrenceville, will have its tap room open from 5 p.m. until 1 a.m. with DJ Mickey Nightrain and the Strange Taco Bar Food Truck.
Social Fox Brewing, located at 20 Skin Alley in Norcross, will host a Keg Drop at midnight and offer a special beer, Year of the Fox Champaign Beer, as well as a dinner at 8 p.m., party favors and four beers per person — in addition to the one champaign beer toast. Tickets cost $79 per individual and $150 per couple, and can be purchased at commerce.arryved.com/location/Bb8Cu-86.
Stillfire Brewing, located at 343 U.S. Highway 23 in Suwanee, will have two bands performing on New Year’s Eve. Local Tourists will perform from 5 until 8 p.m. The 90’s Alt Rock cover band, Mud Donkey Band, will then perform from 10 p.m. until 1 a.m.
Good Word Brewing Company in Duluth’s Parsons Alley will host a six-course New Year’s Eve Meal, although tickets, which cost about $75, were limited for the 8:30 p.m. seating. Anyone interested in trying it out should contact events@goodwordbrewing.com to check on ticket availability.
Elsewhere, 37 Main, located at 37 East Main St. in Buford, will host New Year’s Eve with RadioStar at 9:30 p.m. It will feature, as the name suggests, the band RadioStar.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.