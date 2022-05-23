Gwinnett County is overhauling the way it approaches juvenile justice by reorganizing the county's Juvenile Court and creating a new Department of Child Advocacy and Juvenile Services.
The reorganization was approved by county commissioners on May 17, and the changes are set to go into effect on May 28. One key aspect of the change is that the administration for the Juvenile Court will be moved to the Administrative Office of the Courts.
Meanwhile, Guardian ad litems, court-appointed special advocates and probation officers have reported to the Juvenile Court judges under the system that has been in place for years. Those positions will now be moved into the new child advocacy and juvenile services department, which will report to County Administrator Glenn Stephens. Gwinnett County Juvenile Court veteran employee Michelle Vereen will lead the new department.
County officials said system that has been in place for years can create potential or perceived conflicts with the ability of employees to investigate cases independently and then offer recommendations to the court. Officials also said creating the new department will open up opportunities to apply for grants, make use of county resources and prepare for changes that the Georgia General Assembly may make concerning juvenile justice.
“We are grateful the County accepted the Court’s proposed reorganization,” Juvenile Court Judge Nhan-Ai Simms said. “This will allow our employees to better serve the young people of our community in an efficient and timely manner.”
