A virus can’t keep the Irish down forever.
A year after the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic scuttled St. Patrick’s Day celebrations at the last minute in Gwinnett, some cities and local breweries are preparing to celebrate the holiday this weekend.
Lilburn is planning to hold its Lilburchaun Parade and celebration from 3 until 5 p.m. Saturday at City Park, which is located at 76 Main St. Attendees will meet at the park’s band shell and there will be a DJ, a leprechaun fiddler, performances by the Drake School of Irish Dance and food and treats provided by Agavero Parkside and Kona Ice. Attendees are encouraged to dress as leperchauns and the best leperchaun look-alikes —referred to as “Lilburchauns” will be crowned after the parade.
There will be Mr. Lilburnchaun, Mrs. Lilburnchaun, two Little Lilburchauns and the best dressed pet awards.
Lawrenceville will also hold its St. Paddy’s on Perry, on Perry Street in the downtown district, on Saturday. It is limiting attendance to people who registered in advance, however, and it has indicated that tickets are sold out. The limits on attendance are because of public health concerns and limits on large gatherings due to the ongoing pandemic.
Other St. Patrick’s Day-related festivities happening Saturday include:
♦ St. Paddy’s Party from noon until midnight at Stillfire Brewing, which is located at 343 Buford Highway in Suwanee. It includes live music from 3 until 10:30 p.m., Daddy O’Brien’s Irish Pub treats from noon until 9 p.m. and The Grubbin’ Out food truck from 3 until 10 p.m.
♦ St. Patrick’s Party — Be Irish at Ironshield Brewing, from noon until 10 p.m. The brewery, which is located at 457 N Chestnut Street in Lawrenceville, will serve its Irish Red Ale and NITRO Dry Irish Stout. It will also host Henri’s Bakery food truck and live Irish drinking music by Marc Gunn.
♦ St. Patricks Day at The Fox from noon until 10 p.m. at Social Fox Brewing, which is located at 20 Skin Alley in Norcross.
Attendees are asked to wear face masks and follow public health guidelines at St. Patrick’s Day events.
