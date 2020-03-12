Unlike the tale laid out in the old Irish song, “The wearing of the Green,” there won’t be any laws against donning lots and lots of green in Gwinnett this weekend.
In fact, it’s actually being encouraged.
Whether Gwinnett residents can claim to be of Irish descent, or are just, uh, sorta “Irish-ish,” there will be several ways they can get a head start on St. Patrick’s Day and celebrate the culture of Ireland without leaving the county this weekend. Multiple Gwinnett cities are hosting St. Patrick’s Day-related events and some local businesses and groups are getting in on the act as well with their own “lucky” events.
Many of the events taking place this weekend are now-established St. Patrick’s Day traditions, such as the Shamrock 5K and Suwanee Beerfest in Suwanee, Irish Fest in Norcross, the St. Paddy’s on Perry block party in Lawrenceville and the Lilburchaun Parade in Lilburn.
Chateau Elan will also hold its St. Patrick’s Day celebration on Saturday, adding to a busy schedule of events on that day.
There are also some new events this year, however, such as the Indio Brewing Co Beard and Mustache Competition in Sugar Hill — this is the first St. Patrick’s Day since Indio Brewing Co. opened.
A St. Patrick’s Half Marathon, 5K and 10K is scheduled for Sunday at Lenora Park in Snellville, making it the last event to be held in Gwinnett before the actual St. Patrick’s Day holiday.
Here is a list of events being held this weekend where Gwinnettians can celebrate the luck of the Irish ahead of St. Patrick’s Day:
Friday
A “Pop Up at The Forum: Irish Dance Party”♦ will be held at 6 p.m. at the old Kinnucan’s space in The Forum, which is located at 5155 Peachtree Parkway in Peachtree Corners. The Drake School of Irish Dance is hosting this event, which will include a lot of dancing and “green” treats provided by Ted’s Montana Grill and Gigi’s Cupcakes. Attendees will get to learn Irish dancing and are encouraged to wear a lot of green and gold.
Saturday
The 8th annual Suwanee Kiwanis Shamrock 5K will take place at 8 a.m., starting at Suwanee City Hall, which is located at 330 Town Center Avenue. Runners (and walkers) are not required to wear St. Patrick’s Day-themed get-ups, but the organizers do encourage them to do so. The event raises money for scholarships that will be awarded to students in the Suwanee area. Registration costs $30 and participants can sign up at runsignup.com/Race/GA/Suwanee/SuwaneeKiwanis8thAnnualShamrock5K♦ .
♦ Irish Fest Norcross♦ in the city’s historic downtown will shut down South Peachtree Street from 11 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. The annual event will include a kilt contest, whiskey tastings, Irish dancing, face painting and music. Merchants in downtown Norcross will offer Irish-themed activities as well. The Masonic Lodge will also host a traditional Irish breakfast at 11 a.m., with tickets available for sale in advance ($15 per adult and $10 per child) at Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St.
♦ The 10th Annual Suwanee Beerfest will take place from 1 until 5 p.m. — although a special VIP beer tasting will take place beforehand at noon — at the Suwanee Town Center, 330 Town Center Avenue. Attendees are encouraged to dress up in green, even in costumes if they prefer, while tasting craft beers at the event. Tickets range from $50 to $110 and can be purchased at www.suwaneebeerfest.com♦ .
The St. Patrick’s Day Festival at Chateau Elan in Braselton will begin at 2 p.m. at the winery’s Paddy’s Irish Pub, 100 Rue de Charlemagne. It will feature Irish dancing demonstrations, live music, Irish festival foods and other activities. Admission is $40 in advance and $45 at the door, although kids ages 6 to 12 are $15 in advance and $20 at the door and kids 5 and under will be admitted for free. Adult beverages will also be available for $5 a piece. Advance tickets can be purchased at www.chateauelan.com/event/st-patricks-day-festival-at-paddys-irish-pub♦ .
♦ St. Paddy’s On Perry♦ will begin at 3 p.m. on Perry Street at the Lawrenceville Square. The street will be blocked off from Crogan to Pike streets for the celebration, which is a partnership between the city and McCray’s Tavern and Local Republic. It will include food and drink competitions, the serving of beers and traditional Irish foods, live music, games, inflatables, face painting and balloon twisting.
♦ The 2nd Annual Lilburchaun Parade♦ will begin at 4 p.m. at the band shell in Lilburn City Park, which is located at 76 Main St. Residents are encouraged to dress up in Irish-themed outfits, or at lest decked out in green, to participate in the parade, which will be led by a bagpiper and a leprechaun stilt walker. Pets, walkers, strollers and wagons are welcome to participate in the parade. Macaroni Kid Snellville will be offering crafts as well.
♦ Indio Brewing Co will celebrate its first St. Patrick’s Day with a Beard and Mustache Competition♦ starting at 7 p.m. at the brewery, which is located at 5019 West Broad Street in Sugar Hill. Winners will be chosen in the categories of most hipster/outrageous, softest mustache and beard, most decorative, longest and natural and which mustache or beard can hold foam for the longest period of time. Entrants are asked to call 678-790-2325 in advance to sign up.
Sunday
The St. Patrick’s Half Marathon, 10K and 5K will be held at 8 a.m. at Lenora Park, located at 4515 Lenora Church Road in Snellville. Registration is $25 for the 5K, $35 for the 10K and $45 for the half-marathon and runners can sign up at www.deborahmontgomeryracing.com.
