The Gwinnett County Police Department is cracking down on unsafe driving around the county.
The police department launched Operation Drive Safe on Sept. 14, and will continue it for 30 days until mid-October. The operation is a coordinated effort between GCPD's uniform division and its special operations unit.
"Operation Drive Safe Gwinnett will be a coordinated effort to address unsafe driving behaviors and prevent accidents," police said in a statement. "The department will be conducting the operation all over Gwinnett County in places where there has been an increase of accidents or where we have received an increase in complaints of unsafe driving."
