Volunteers work with Gwinnett police to paint over gang graffiti in the West Precinct's footprint. Police are targeting gang graffiti in unincorporated areas between Norcross and Lilburn in partnership with local non-profit, The Youth Group, as part of Operation Hodges this summer.
Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department
The Gwinnett County Police Department's West Precinct and Community Affairs Section are teaming up with a local non-profit group to tackle gang graffiti.
The police department is working with The Youth Group on the effort, which is called Operation Hodges and was launched in late May. The operation is designed to not only clean up gang graffiti in the West Precinct's footprint, but also deter it from showing up in the first place.
The West Precinct includes unincorporated areas between Norcross and Lilburn, and between Beaver Ruin Road and the Gwinnett-DeKalb county line.
"Two painting details have been completed," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "Over Memorial Day weekend, police officers and volunteers cleaned up graffiti at the corner of Burns Road and Jackson’s Mill Way. On Aug. 1, crews canvassed Liberty Heights. There, they painted fences along Hillside Drive, Ash Street and Oak Road and the concrete wall at Ash Street near Hillside Drive."
One final painting detail is scheduled for Aug. 28, with police and volunteers expected to paint and repair fences on Steve Reynolds Boulevard, Turners Ridge Drive, Graves Road and Whited Way as well as several other locations in Liberty Heights. Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful and Gwinnett/Walton Habitat for Humanity will be working with the police and The Youth Group on that detail.
One final effort that will be part of the operation will be the painting of a mural on Indian Trail Road near Dickens Road.
"The mural will be refreshed and reworked every year to keep it new and to engage the community," Valle said.
