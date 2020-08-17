A man who was found dead in his home in the Tucker area early Monday morning was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife, according to Gwinnett County police.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said officers were called to the home on the 2000 block of Preston Lake Drive shortly after 1 a.m. Homicide detectives talked to the man's wife at the scene, and Flynn said she admitted to the investigators that she stabbed her husband during a domestic altercation at their home.
"Investigators are speaking with witnesses and collecting evidence in the case," Flynn said. "At this time, there are no criminal charges. The identity of both parties is being withheld until next of kin is notified."
Anyone who has information about the case is asked to call detectives at at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which allows tipsters to remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-061060.
Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.
