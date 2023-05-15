Gwinnett County police are planning to conduct a traffic safety effort this weekend ahead of the Memorial Day holiday.
Cpl. William Wolfe said Operation Whiskey Charlie will begin on Friday and continue through Saturday. Officers will be looking for drivers who speeding, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving aggressively or committing other traffic offenses this weekend.
The operation will take place one week before the busy Memorial Day holiday weekend begins.
"In 2023 there have been 26 deaths caused by traffic collisions on Gwinnett County roadways," Wolfe said. "This loss of life prompted the police department to develop a targeted enforcement initiative to remind motorists of the importance of adhering to traffic laws.
"The goal of Operation Whiskey Charlie will be to protect the lives and property of Gwinnett County citizens and improve the quality of life in our community."
The police department's Accident Investigation, Aviation and K-9 units, as well as Community Response Teams, Special Investigations Section and the new Situational Awareness and Crime Response Center will participate in the effort.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
