A Gwinnett County Police patrol vehicle sits on the driving track at the Gwinnett Police Training Center in this undated photo. The police department will conduct a DUI Task Force detail, looking for drunk drivers, on New Year's Eve and early on New Year's Day.

New Year's Eve is known for a time when many people like to party as they ring in a new year.

That means people will be drinking alcohol and Gwinnett County police anticipate some of those people will try to drive a vehicle while they are under the influence.