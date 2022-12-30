A Gwinnett County Police patrol vehicle sits on the driving track at the Gwinnett Police Training Center in this undated photo. The police department will conduct a DUI Task Force detail, looking for drunk drivers, on New Year's Eve and early on New Year's Day.
New Year's Eve is known for a time when many people like to party as they ring in a new year.
That means people will be drinking alcohol and Gwinnett County police anticipate some of those people will try to drive a vehicle while they are under the influence.
And, officers will be out on the roads looking for those impaired drivers.
Officials said the Gwinnett County Police DUI Task Force will perform a patrol detail on New Year's Eve, and the early morning hours of New Year's Day, to look for people who driving under the influence.
“I encourage everyone impaired not to drive," Gwinnett Police Uniform Division Commander Chris Smith said. "There are several options available to get home safely.
“The safety of our roadways in Gwinnett County are a priority, and our officers will be out looking for impaired driver’s New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.”
The DUI Task Force detail will begin at 7 p.m. on Saturday and end at 5 a.m. on Sunday. Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said off-duty police officers who volunteered to help out will be augmenting the DUI Task Force.
"All roads in Gwinnett will be a focus," Winderweedle said. "Anyone drinking needs to have a designated driver, use a ride share or taxi service."
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
