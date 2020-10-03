Two months ago, Gwinnett County Police Officer Senior Reza Lindsey had trouble getting his four-legged partner, K-9 Fett, accustomed to being in the water.
Lindsey and Fett have been partners on the police department’s K-9 unit for a little more than a year. Being used to getting in the water, however? That took Fett a little getting used to.
“He’d hit the water and all four paws would come up and he’d just kind of sink and he’d just kind of let somebody else do it for him,” Lindsey said.
Fett was a very different dog on Wednesday, however, when he was one of 11 law enforcement K-9s who participated in a water training exercise that was held on Lake Lanier with Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services.
Police K-9 handlers from Gwinnett County police, as well as Duluth and Athens police, were taken on a boat out to an island where the K-9s were allowed to jump into the water just off the island’s shore and subdue a decoy suspect.
Fett had no problems getting in the water for the exercise. In fact, he showed an eagerness to jump in the water and go after the “suspect.”
“He did great,” Lindsey said. “He jumped right off the boat, swam up tot he decoy and did great ... He’s a very driven dog so anytime he gets to do bite work, which is any of these dogs favorite thing, he just loves it.”
Wednesday’s water training is an annual practice for Gwinnett police, although Cpl. Aaron Carlyle said the department’s K-9 officers have so far not had to put the water-based apprehension training into practice.
“We’re out here conducting once a year training that we do out on Lake Lanier just in case we ever need to deploy our dogs from a boat at one of the islands where maybe a suspect might be hidden out on, or has (fled) from police,” Carlyle said. “We send the dogs out and let them be environmentally ready for whatever they might perceive in that actual deployment.
“For a dog, environmentals are big. The boat, the water, the environment that they’re in, they need to push through that and do their job which is to go and find the suspect so we can arrest him.”
Carlyle said many K-9s have not experienced apprehending a suspect in water before, or even being on a boat. It’s similar to other situations, even on land, that K-9s may not be familiar with experiencing on a regular basis.
“Something as simple as going on an escalator at the mall, to a dog, can be very harsh,” Carlyle said. “So, we have to experience elevators, escalators ... whatever our dogs encounter. We’re in the metro Atlanta area so thus (the K-9s are) going to encounter several different types of environments to have to be able to work through and pursue where they need to to do their job.”
As a result of that unfamiliarity with certain elements, the relationship between the K-9 and its handler is crucial to getting the dog acclimated to the situation. The handler has to work with the dog to help it overcome any uneasiness it has about a particular environment.
“We make it fun for the dog, whether we use a toy (or something else). We don’t use any compulsion to get them on the boat,” Carlyle said. “We make it fun so the dog wants to do it.”
Lindsey said the handlers work with their K-9 partners in areas where they see deficiencies, such as an apprehension to get in the water, to help them get past those deficiencies.
In the case of K-9 Fett, Lindsey said he worked with his four-legged partner in different water environments to get him acclimated to that environment so he would be able to apprehend a suspect in the water if necessary.
“You just start slow,” Lindsey said. “Before, he’d be OK walking up to his elbows and then he’d freak out and didn’t like it, so I’d take him over to the beach here at the park and go out there with him and show him the water’s OK.
“We’d (also) go to the pool, which is where we were doing the training a couple of months ago, so get in the pool, help him swim, just like you would do with a normal dog.”
There was a pall over training this past week, however.
This was the first K-9 training exercise that Gwinnett County police have done since their SWAT K-9 officer, K-9 Blue, was killed in the line of duty last month. Blue’s handler, Cpl. William Webb, played the role of the decoy suspect during the training exercise.
Carlyle said Blue’s death played in the back of the handlers minds as they trained at the lake.
“We know the dogs have a purpose and we always know in the back of our mind there’s a chance that they could get hurt, but in Blue’s case, he did his job that day and officers went home safe to their families,” Carlyle said.
“That is what is important and why we train this way and why it’s important to have dogs, both for our department and other departments.”
Lindsey said Blue was close to a lot of the handlers who participated in the training on Wednesday.
“A lot of us out here, including myself, put a lot of work into Blue to get him where he was, and as unfortunate as it is, there’s also some sense of validation that our hard work pays off,” Lindsey said. “He did exactly what he was trained to do, exactly as he was supposed to and four or five officers went home to their families that day.”
Carlyle said handlers have close relationships with their K-9 partners, adding that the dogs “know our deepest and darkest secrets.” The handlers and dogs know they have each others back in situations that could become dangerous, he explained.
“It’s a relationship that’s hard to explain, but I think any K-9 handler, after a while, they consider them a part of their family,” Carlyle said. “They go home with them every night, they feed them. They’re there on their off-days, they’re there for each other. They’re very receptive to us.
“They read off our emotions and we read off theirs ... It’s a bond and they’re behind us 100% of the time we’re at work, 12 hours a day. They’re ready to do whatever they need to for us and we’re ready to do whatever we need to for them.”
