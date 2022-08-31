Gwinnett County officials monitor updates during Hurricane Irma at the Gwinnett Emergency Management Center in 2017. Police are looking to expand the Office of Emergency Management as part of their 2023 budget requests.
Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure praised the county's Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday, calling it one of the best in the state. But he added there are challenges that the office faces.
The office is housed within the police department and coordinates response efforts in disasters and severe weather events, such as snow and ice storms or floods. McClure pointed out during a budget presentation, however, that the office trails Georgia's other most populous counties in terms of how many emergency management employees it has.
"A survey of the 10 most populated counties in Georgia reveals there are approximately 1.52 emergency management employees per 100,000 citizens," McClure said. "Gwinnett County has less than half of that with 0.73 employees per 100,000 (residents)."
Given how far behind Gwinnett is behind the other most populous counties in Georgia — Gwinnett is the state's second most populous county, behind only Fulton County — a key part of the Gwinnett County Police Department's requests for additional funding in the county's 2023 budget focused on adding positions in the Office of Emergency Management.
The positions include a deputy emergency management director at a cost of $171,542 and two emergency management specialists at a cost of $177,538. Money for those positions would come from the county's General Fund budget.
The deputy director position would enable the police department to prepare succession plans for whenever the office's director retires.
"Currently, the Emergency Management director is in his 16th year of employment with Gwinnett County and (is) eligible to retire in 2024," McClure said. "Our goal is to select and prepare qualified individuals with the necessary skills and knowledge to meet organizational, accreditation and business continuity needs with this position."
The additional emergency management specialist positions are designed to help expand the office's staff. McClure said the office currently has five people on its staff and the additional specialists would take that number up to seven.
"This group has not expanded since 2017, and again, when we talk about the growing population and growing incidents, there is a need to add staffing in that unit," McClure said.
