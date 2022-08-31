Gwinnett County Emergency Management

Gwinnett County officials monitor updates during Hurricane Irma at the Gwinnett Emergency Management Center in 2017. Police are looking to expand the Office of Emergency Management as part of their 2023 budget requests.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Government

Gwinnett County Police Chief J.D. McClure praised the county's Office of Emergency Management on Wednesday, calling it one of the best in the state. But he added there are challenges that the office faces.

The office is housed within the police department and coordinates response efforts in disasters and severe weather events, such as snow and ice storms or floods. McClure pointed out during a budget presentation, however, that the office trails Georgia's other most populous counties in terms of how many emergency management employees it has.

