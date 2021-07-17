Gwinnett County police are launching a new pilot program with View Point Health to offer mental health services when officers are called to respond to incidents involving people experiencing behavioral health crises.
The Police Mental Health Collaboration co-responder program is a partnership between GCPD and View Point Health. A licensed mental health professional will accompany a police officer when are dispatched to a scene to deal with people experiencing behavior health issues.
"Our first co-responder team consists of Cpl. T. Reed and Pej Mahdavi, LCSW from View Point Health," Sgt. Jennifer Richter said. "At this time, they are able to respond to calls as requested by a field supervisor and conduct follow up when needed."
Richter said the police department is looking to expand the program with the ultimate goal being to ensure better short-term outcomes when police are called to respond to mental health-related incidents. Police and View Point officials also want to ensure people that officers encounter can get preventative follow up care so that officers don't have to be called to handle them again in the future.
Other law enforcement agencies in Gwinnett County, including Lawrenceville Police and the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office, have been moving toward programs to provide mental health resources for people they encounter.
Richter said anyone who is facing a behavioral health crises and needs assistance is asked to call 9-1-1 or the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.
