Drug overdoses have spiked in Gwinnett County over the last few weeks and, as a result, police are urging people to seek immediate medical help if they or someone they know is experiencing an overdose.
In a span of 18 days, up to Monday, there have been 41 overdoses cases in Gwinnett, according to Police Officer Sr. Hideshi Valle. That led the police department to issue information on Monday about what residents can do to save the life of a person who is overdosing on drugs.
The first recommendation Valle had was for people to call 911.
"Accidental overdosing caused by recreational, illegal, or illicit drugs is a life-threatening emergency," Valle said. "The state of Georgia's 911 Medical Amnesty and Expanded Naloxone Access Law protects the victim and caller when requesting medical emergency services at the scene of a suspected drug overdose from being arrested, charged, or prosecuted. If you or anyone you know is experiencing an overdose, call 911 immediately.
"The Gwinnett County Police Department continues to investigate and apprehend those individuals responsible for the sale and possession of illegal drugs."
Valle said a person who is experiencing an overdose could display any of a wide array of symptoms, but she added those symptoms could differ from one person to the next.
One option people have, after calling 911, while they wait for first responders to arrive is to administer Naloxone HCI, which is commonly known as NARCAN. It is a nasal spray that includes an opioid antagonist that has gained it a reputation for being able to largely reverse the affects of an overdose and reduce the chance that a person will die.
NARCAN works to counter the effects of heroin, fentanyl, fentanyl analogs, methadone, hydrocodone, OxyContin, “roxys,” dilaudid, morphine and codeine in particular, according to Valle. She warned it will not work to counter the effects of overdoses on methamphetamines; cocaine; benzodiazepines such as Xanax, Valium or Klonopin; bath salts; or alcohol poisoning.
"However, most people overdose on a combination of drugs, so when in doubt about what someone has overdosed on, give naloxone," Valle said. "Naloxone does not affect a person who has not taken opioids."
Valle said officials from GNR Public Health and other agencies are working on ways to make NARCAN more accessible to the public. Navigate Recovery, which is located at 52 Gwinnett Drive Suite A in Lawrenceville, offers free training that is sponsored by GNR Public Health and Georgia Overdose Prevention. People who complete the training will be given a free NARCAN nasal spray kit.
Anyone interested in undergoing the training, or who have additional questions about NARCAN, can call 678-743-1808 ext. 115, send an email to events@navigaterecovery.org or visit www.gnrhealth.com/opioids.
"It is recommended that individuals keep the antidote on hand if they have been prescribed opioids or know someone who may be struggling with opioid misuse," Valle said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.