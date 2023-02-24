The Gwinnett County Police Department is urging pedestrians and drivers to practice safety on or along roadways after a Brookwood High School student was hit by a pick-up truck while walking off campus on Thursday night.
A 14-year-old Brookwood High School student was hit by a pick-up truck while leaving the school on Thursday, and Gwinnett County police are using the incident to urge pedestrians and drivers to practice safety on or along roadways.
The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m., as the 14-year-old student was leaving the school campus and walking across Dogwood Road at a crosswalk on a red traffic signal. The teen sustained a head injury and a broken leg as a result of the injury.
The pick-up driver remained at the scene as police and firefighter/paramedics arrived.
"The pickup driver had the right of way," Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said. "However, we want to encourage all drivers and pedestrians to look out for and keep each other safe.
"According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), pedestrian deaths on America’s roadways have increased. Unfortunately, Gwinnett County is no exception to that statistic."
Police are urging pedestrians to use sidewalks or paths while walking along roadways, and to walk facing traffic and as far from vehicles as possible if neither are available. They are also urging pedestrians to only cross streets at crosswalks or intersections since drivers are more likely to expect pedestrians at those locations.
Pedestrians are also urged to wait for gaps in traffic before trying to cross the street and to not assume drivers will see them. Wearing bright colors during the day, or reflective materials at night, and trying to make eye contact with drivers are some ways pedestrians can make sure they are seen.
Meanwhile, drivers are encouraged to be on the lookout for pedestrians and to always stop or yield to pedestrians who are in a crosswalk. They are also encouraged to never pass another vehicle that is stopped at a crosswalk since they might be stopped to let a pedestrian cross the street.
Drivers are also urged to remain on alert and slow down while driving by schools and in neighborhoods, and to stick to posted speed limits.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.