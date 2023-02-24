Gwinnett Police Patrol Car at training center driving range.jpg (copy) (copy) (copy)

The Gwinnett County Police Department is urging pedestrians and drivers to practice safety on or along roadways after a Brookwood High School student was hit by a pick-up truck while walking off campus on Thursday night.

A 14-year-old Brookwood High School student was hit by a pick-up truck while leaving the school on Thursday, and Gwinnett County police are using the incident to urge pedestrians and drivers to practice safety on or along roadways.

The incident happened at about 6:40 p.m., as the 14-year-old student was leaving the school campus and walking across Dogwood Road at a crosswalk on a red traffic signal. The teen sustained a head injury and a broken leg as a result of the injury.

