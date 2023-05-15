Gwinnett County police are looking for a man accused of stealing a nearly $2,100 Gucci watch from a jewelry store at Sugarloaf Mills last week.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the man went into the Kay Jewelers at the mall on May 9 and asked to try on a watch with a leather band. A store employee showed him the Gucci watch, which is described as having a black band with a silver face. An incident report states the watch was worth about $2,095.
While he was trying on the watch, the suspect waited for a security officer to finish walking by, according to the report. After the security walked by, the suspect allegedly told the employee, "This is mine," and ran out of the store with the watch without paying for it.
Investigators have not yet been able to identify the suspect.
The suspect is described as a white man who is "tall and slim," and has a beard. He was wearing a white jersey with a Lakers logo and the number 6 on it, as well as a tan bucket hat and white or tan pants with gray sneakers, during the incident at the mall.
The store employee who showed the watch to the suspect told police he also smelled of alcohol.
Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity or whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. they can also visit www.StopCrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 23-0035729.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
