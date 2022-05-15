The Gwinnett Police Department said it is working to identify a man accused of defacing county property at Duncan Creek Park.
According to police, a white male was caught on camera spray painting graffiti on a retention wall within the park on May 7. Ducan Creek Park is located at 3700 Braselton Highway in Dacula.
"Georgia law states that unwanted graffiti is considered a form of vandalism," Public Information Officer Hideshi Valle said. "Graffiti is viewed as a form of street art by some but defacing property, or marking up someone’s property, without consent is illegal.
"An individual might believe it’s a harmless act, but it’s a punishable offense that could include a criminal history and jail time. Gwinnett Police will be increasing patrols in/around all County parks and increasing surveillance in an effort to deter these crimes.
"Our parks are intended for public enjoyment and criminal activity will not be tolerated."
Police are asking anyone with information to share in this case to contact the East Precinct Community Response Team at 678-442-5660. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
Case Number: 22-0038297
