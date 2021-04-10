Gwinnett County police are asking residents to raid their medicine cabinet and collect any leftover unused or expired prescription drugs that they have.
The police department is partnering with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to host a National Take Back effort at multiple locations around Gwinnett County on April 24. The effort is intended to give residents a day where they can bring their potentially dangerous unused or expired prescription drugs.
“The purpose of this initiative is to combat an increase in overdose deaths during the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cpl. Collin Flynn said. “Unused or expired prescription medications are a public safety issue that can lead to accidental poisoning, overdose, and abuse.
“Many teenagers that abuse prescription drugs get them from family or friend’s home medicine cabinets. Unused drugs that are flushed down the toilet can contaminate the water supply. The proper disposal of unused drugs can save lives and protect the environment.”
The police department’s six precincts will accept medications from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on the day of the take back effort, and residents do not have to make an appointment to drop off items. Flynn said they will not face questions about how they came to possess the medications, nor will they face inquiries about their medical history.
Police will accept tablet, capsule, patch and other forms of prescription medications, but they will not take liquids, syringes, sharps or other types of drugs.
Flynn said anyone who shows up to drop off medications will have to follow COVID-related guidelines.
The address for each of the six precincts are:
North Precinct – 2735 Mall of Georgia Boulevard in Buford
East Precinct – 2273 Alcovy Road in Dacula
Central Precinct – 3125 Satellite Boulevard in Duluth
South Precinct – 2180 Stone Drive in Lilburn
West Precinct – 6160 Crescent Drive in Norcross
Bay Creek Precinct – 185 Ozora Road in Loganville
