Due to the overwhelming response to the first informational class on human trafficking in December, the Gwinnett County Police Department has partnered with New Mercies Christian Church to offer a second class.
The informational class will take place at 7 p.m. Jan. 22, at New Mercies Christian Church’s Lilburn campus, located at 4000 Five Forks Trickum Road.
The class is expected to last about an hour and a half, with time built in for questions at the end.
During the first class last month, which was limited to 120 people, Gwinnett County police discussed what human trafficking is, Georgia statistics and laws, who common victims and traffickers are, and methods for communities to combat human trafficking. They also addressed social media rumors about sex trafficking in the area.
“This partnership allows for a bigger venue and larger community presence,” Gwinnett County police said in a press release.
Representatives from the Georgia Office of the Attorney General, Gwinnett County Public Schools and other community agencies and nonprofits will attend the event.
Given the graphic nature of human trafficking, the police department said the class is not recommended for children under age 16. However, childc are will be provided on site.
No RSVP or registration is required.
Questions can be directed to Master Police Officer Ashley Wilson at ashley.wilson@gwinnettcounty.com or to the church at 770-925-8600.
