Drivers might see more police on the roads, and illegal street racing is a bit part of why that is happening.
Gwinnett County Police announced it will increase traffic enforcement efforts in partnership with state and other local law enforcement agencies to address the street racing issue. Officials said the metro area has seen a rise in illegal street racing incidents in recent months, which is prompting the increase in enforcement.
"Illegal street racing poses an increased risk to the safety of commuters and drivers on Gwinnett County roadways," county police said. "Gwinnett Police will be conducting increased traffic enforcement, along with Georgia State Patrol and city police departments within Gwinnett County."
If a report of street racing comes in, law enforcement plans to respond by increasing the presence of officers in that area and step up efforts to enforce traffic rules.
Police and state troopers hope to improve safety on the roads and prevent serious traffic accidents through the increased enforcement.
