The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications from people interested in serving the community as a police chaplain, a vital volunteer position within the department.
Police chaplains are used in a variety of ways, including being called upon to offer guidance and support for individuals, families or employees of the department who are experiencing emotional trauma.
Chaplains may be asked to be on-call, respond to scenes at all hours of the day/night, and perform a monthly visit to a police facility where they are assigned.
Potential chaplains must be ordained members of the clergy of their own religious organization for at least two years prior to starting. They must also have engaged in ministry as a principal vocation for a minimum of two years.
With Gwinnett County having such a diverse community, chaplains from all religious backgrounds are encouraged to apply, police officials said.
Individuals interested in the position can begin the application process by downloading and completing the volunteer application packet at https://www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/departments/police/volunteeropportunities.
