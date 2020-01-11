The Gwinnett County Police Department is accepting applications for the Citizens Police Academy spring 2020 session slated for Feb. 11-April 2.
Participants will meet every Tuesday and Thursday from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The academy is open to all Gwinnett County residents 18 years of age or older who successfully pass the application process and a driver and criminal history check.
The academy is designed to educate Gwinnett County citizens about their police department and how officers enforce local and state laws. Attendees will participate in classroom lecture, police unit demonstrations, practical exercises and will also meet a group of fellow citizens.
The academy is free of charge. Applications must be submitted no later than Feb. 3, and can be found on the volunteer opportunity page of the GCPD website by visiting www.gwinnettcounty.com/web/gwinnett/Departments/Police/VolunteerOpportunities.
Applicants may also submit for the fall 2020 session with dates to be determined.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.