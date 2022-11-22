Two shootings related to a gang-related dispute have resulted in the arrests of 10 people on 73 felony arrest warrants, according to Gwinnett County Police.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the first incident happened on Brookdale Drive in Buford on Aug. 21. Officers were called to the scene and discovered that multiple homes had been shot. Detectives discovered the shooting was gang-related and, itself, stemmed from a pervious shooting that had occurred on Circle View Drive. In the Brookdale Drive shooting, Sugar Hill resident Khamani Semaj Rhodes, 18, was the victim, but he survived the incident.
Rhodes saw one of the suspects he believed was responsible for the Brookdale Drive shooting, Buford resident Willie Taylor, 19, a few days later and they allegedly exchanged gunfire as their vehicles passed one another.
"Following these events, six arrests were made in connection with these two shootings," Valle said. "As a result of the shooting investigation, additional suspects were identified in connection with other crimes and arrested for charges ranging from aggravated assault, the sale and possession of dangerous drugs, armed robbery, and gun charges. Most of the suspects have also been charged with gang-related activity. Additional charges may be applied as the details of each event continue to be investigated."
Rhodes faces possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, being a party to a crime, and several drug and criminal street gang charges. Meanwhile, Taylor possession of a firearm, aggravated assault, and several drug related and criminal street gang charges.
The other suspects who have been arrested include:
• Kaivon Swift (17-year-old male, Buford) — Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, and Obstruction of Law Enforcement.
• Derrick Ashley (18-year-old male, Buford) — Aggravated Assault, Criminal Damage to Property, Obstruction of Law Enforcement, and Disorderly Conduct.
• Juvenile (16-year-old male, Buford) — Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Being a Party to a Crime, several drug charges, and several Criminal Street Gang charges.
• Juvenile (16-year-old male, Buford) — Aggravated Assault, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, Being a Party to a Crime, several drug charges, and several Criminal Street Gang charges.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
