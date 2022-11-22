Two shootings related to a gang-related dispute have resulted in the arrests of 10 people on 73 felony arrest warrants, according to Gwinnett County Police.

Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the first incident happened on Brookdale Drive in Buford on Aug. 21. Officers were called to the scene and discovered that multiple homes had been shot. Detectives discovered the shooting was gang-related and, itself, stemmed from a pervious shooting that had occurred on Circle View Drive. In the Brookdale Drive shooting, Sugar Hill resident Khamani Semaj Rhodes, 18, was the victim, but he survived the incident.

