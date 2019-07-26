Gwinnett County police are actively investigating a home on Flat Run Drive in Bethlehem where a SWAT team arrested a suspect shortly before 4 p.m.
Police said the suspect was thought to be armed when officers first arrived at the home.
Active Investigation: SWAT warrant on Flat Run Dr in Bethlehem. The subject was just placed under arrest. pic.twitter.com/OYbQcSN7AF— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 26, 2019
