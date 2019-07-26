thumbnail_IMG_5546-1.jpg

Gwinnett County police arrested a suspect after the SWAT team was activated Friday afternoon in Bethlehem.

 Special Photo

Gwinnett County police are actively investigating a home on Flat Run Drive in Bethlehem where a SWAT team arrested a suspect shortly before 4 p.m.

Gwinnett County police said its SWAT team was activated Friday afternoon to serve a warrant at a home on Flat Run Drive in Bethlehem. 

Police said the suspect was thought to be armed when officers first arrived at the home. 

Return to www.gwinnettdailypost.com for updates.

Tags

Taylor Denman is a reporter born and raised in Gwinnett County. He came back home to seize the rare opportunity of telling stories in the county he grew up in.