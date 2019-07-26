Gwinnett County police are actively investigating a home on Flat Run Drive in Bethlehem where a SWAT team arrested a former Gwinnett police officer Friday.
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta reported Justin Bouchillon, 43, was arrested at about 4 p.m. on Flat Run Drive in Bethlehem. The news station said Bouchillon spent 19 year as a Gwinnett police officer but recently resigned amid allegations of a domestic violence issue in Clarke County.
Active Investigation: SWAT warrant on Flat Run Dr in Bethlehem. The subject was just placed under arrest. pic.twitter.com/OYbQcSN7AF— Gwinnett County Police (@GwinnettPd) July 26, 2019
Gwinnett County police said its SWAT team was activated Friday afternoon to serve a warrant at a home on Flat Run Drive. The warrant allegedly pertained to a temporary protection order violation, according to news reports.
Police said the suspect was thought to be armed when officers first arrived at the home.
“When the officers came out here this morning they tried to serve a warrant on him and they knew that he was armed... So, they wanted to make sure not only they were safe but the person that we were looking for the former officer was safe,” said Gwinnett police Cpl. Michelle Pihera told FOX 5.
Gwinnett County jail record show Bouchillon has been charged with misdemeanor violate family violence order and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers. The jail records also show he was released Friday.