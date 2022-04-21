A unit of the Gwinnett County Police Department that investigates crimes against children is looking into a case spurred by a home fire that claimed the life of a 10-year-old girl on Easter morning.
The police department's Special Victims Unit is now taking a look into the home where the fire occurred. A 15-year-old brother of the child who died has been charged with murder in the case, but reports have emerged that indicate the other children in the family have been put into protective custody.
"Based on the conditions inside the home that arson investigators found, they contacted the Special Victim’s Unit to investigate," Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said.
Winderweedle did not elaborate on what conditions were discovered in the home that led the arson investigators to call in the Special Victims Unit. He said he could not provide further details.
Daily Post news partner FOX 5 Atlanta said Georgia Division of Family and Children Services have accused the children's parents of abuse and neglect, including allegations that the children have not been attending school and have not been out of their house in years.
The children's father told FOX 5 that the children are homeschooled and the family has not left their home much in the last two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. He also told the station that their home has had plumbing and drainage issues.
