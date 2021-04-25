Gwinnett County police said six people died and several other were injured after a crash Saturday night on Interstate 85 caused a passenger van to catch fire.
The wreck happened just after 6:30 p.m. on I-85 northbound at the split to I-985, police said. Callers to 9-1-1 reported that the van was on its side and on fire.
"Passersby attempted to pull victims from the burning vehicle and render aid," Sgt. Michele Pihera said.
Pihera said six people died at the scene, and several others were transported to local hospitals throughout the metro area. She said one bystander suffered from a minor injury and denied transport.
"Details about the occupants will be released in the coming days," Pihera said. "All the occupants of the vehicle appeared to be adults."
The crash caused I-985 northbound to be shut down for hours along with several lanes of I-85 northbound. Just before 11 p.m., Gwinnett police said the roadway had been re-opened.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the crash to call the Accident Investigation Unit tip line at 678-442-5653. Case Number: 21-031606
