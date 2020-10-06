Gwinnett County police officers plan to spend this weekend giving back to the county's residents through community service projects as part of a national effort in partnership with the faith-based community.
The police department said it will participate in eight community service events around the county as part of the National Faith and Blue Weekend effort.
"In partnership with the (U.S. Department of Justice), (Fraternal Order of Police), (International Association of Chiefs of Police), (National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives), and many others, police departments and faith communities from all over the country will be partnering together in community outreach projects over the course of the weekend of Oct. 9-11, 2020," Gwinnett police Sgt. Jennifer Richter said.
National Faith and Blue Weekend comes after a summer that saw protests against police routinely pop up in light of high profile incidents where African-Americans — including George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Rayshard Brooks — have been killed during encounters involving police.
The nation-wide weekend-long effort is described by organizers as being an extension of Atlanta-based civil and human rights organization MovementForward Inc.'s One Congregation One Precinct initiative, where officers partner with local churches to tackle the issues of bias and familiarity.
"Communities are stronger and safer when residents and law enforcement professionals can relate as ordinary people with shared values, hopes, and dreams," organizers of the national effort said on their website, faithandblue.org/.
"The partners who are a part of National Faith & Blue Weekend believe we can find ways to work together around our many commonalities instead of being divided by our differences."
The community service effort lasts from Friday until Sunday, but the county's police department is focusing its activities around Friday and Saturday.
Four Gwinnett police precincts will participate in projects each day. The events range from winter coat, toiletry and food drives to safe "Pre-Halloween" trunk or treat activities and a maintenance project at local churches.
Friday's activities include:
• The West Precinct and Peachtree Corners Baptist Church are teaming up to hold a winter coat drive from 4 until 8 p.m., at the church, which is located at 4480 Peachtree Corners Circle in Peachtree Corners. Residents who can't make it to the church during those hours can drop off coats beforehand at a donation point located in the West Precinct's lobby.
The precinct is located at 6160 Crescent Drive in Norcross. They can also drop off coats at donation points located at the Central Precinct located at 3125 Satellite Boulevard in Duluth and the police department's headquarters, which is located at 770 Hi Hope Road in Lawrenceville.
• The South Precinct will partner with Mountain Park First Baptist Church to collect coats, food, and toiletries for the Lilburn Co-Operative Ministry from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m., at the church, which is located at 5485 Five Forks Trickum Road in Stone Mountain.
• The Central Precinct will team up with Cross Pointe Church for a Pre-Halloween Trunk or Treat Event with Patrol Cars from 6:30 until 8:30 p.m. at the church, which is located at 1800 Satellite Boulevard.
• The Bay Creek Precinct will team up with Grayson United Methodist Church and the Southeast Co-Op to raise money to help a family in need. The funds will be used to pay for a wheelchair ramp as well as meals for the family, and donations can be made through the church or the Co-Op. Anyone who would like additional information is asked to contact Crime Prevention Officer Selena Francis at Selena.Francis@GwinnettCounty.com.
Saturday's activities include:
• The North Precinct will team up with Sugar Hill Church to hold a food drive from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the church, which is located at 5091 Nelson Brogdon Boulevard in Sugar Hill.
• The East Precinct will team up with North Metro Church and Amazing Grace Church from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. to clean, do electric work, paint, do landscaping and build a 9-foot by 16-foot stage for Amazing Grace Church, which located at 787 Paden Drive in Lawrenceville. The amenities are intended to help several churches who serve the local Haitian, Hispanic and Asian communities.
• The Crime Prevention Unit and Crime Free Multi Housing Unit will team up with Hamilton Mill Methodist Church from 8 a.m. to noon to hold a food drive intended to feed between 450 and 500 families at the church, which is located at 1450 Pine Road in Dacula.
• The Training Section and members of the 107th and 108th police academy classes will work with Bridge Community Church to hold a food drive and Touch-a-Truck event featuring patrol vehicles, Explosives Ordinance Devices Bomb Truck, Air-1 helicopter unit, and bouncy house from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at 2026 Braselton Highway in Buford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.