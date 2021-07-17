A Gwinnett County police officer is facing multiple charges, including felony theft by taking and violation of oath by public officer.
Sgt. Brad Everson, 48, was arrested Thursday night on six charges. Everson, who lives in Cumming, faces two counts each of violation of oath by public officer, theft by taking felony and theft by taking misdemeanor. Details about the incident or incidents that prompted the charges were not immediately available on Saturday.
Everson was released from the Gwinnett County jail on Friday.
The violation of oath by public officer and theft by taking felony charges each carried $5,700 bonds and the theft by taking misdemeanor charges carry $650 bonds, according to jail records.
Everson's LinkedIn page shows he was set to retire from the police department this month.
He has been with the Gwinnett County Police Department since February 2001, and was previously with the Gwinnett County Sheriff's Office as a deputy from June 1996 until he joined the police department.
Everson rose through the ranks of the police department over the last 20 years, and was a uniform patrol officer field training officer, Robbery Unit criminal investigator, homicide and assault unit investigator, uniform patrol supervisor and general crimes unit supervisor, according to his LinkedIn page.
