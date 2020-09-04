Gwinnett County police are looking for a man and woman who are accused of a string of crimes, including stealing a gun and credit cards, using the cards at a grocery store and a restaurant and then stealing a cell phone at the restaurant.
Police said the pair's alleged crime spree began at a home on Range Way in the Loganville area. They allegedly broke into a car at the home and stole a handgun and a wallet.
They then allegedly went to a Kroger and used the credit cards in the wallet to buy several gift cards. After that, they went to the Red Crawfish Seafood Restaurant and allegedly used the credit cards to buy food.
While they were at the restaurant, they allegedly stole their server's cell phone when she wasn't looking, according to police.
Their images were caught on surveillance video footage at the restaurant.
Anyone who has information about the identities of the man and woman are asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers does offer a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-062276.
