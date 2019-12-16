Gwinnett County police are looking for a suspect who allegedly used a stolen credit card number at a Kroger in the Dacula area last month.
The suspect is accused of using the card number several times at the Kroger located at 2700 Braselton Highway, although the suspect did not had the credit card itself. The purchases were made Nov. 5, although they were not reported to law enforcement until nearly a week later.
"On Nov. 11, the victim called the police department to report that someone had made several fraudulent transactions on his credit card," Cpl. Collin Flynn said. "The victim told police that he still had possession of his card and had no idea how someone was able to use it."
The suspect is described as a woman who had dyed hair and was wearing a blue jacket and black pants when the credit card was used. Surveillance images have been released by law enforcement to help identify the suspect.
Anyone who has information on the suspect's identity and whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if the information they provide leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference Case No. 19-107330.