Gwinnett County police are looking for a man accused of stealing more than $500 worth of jewelry from a store in Sugarloaf Mills last weekend.
On June 26, the man allegedly stole a bracelet and necklace from the Jewelry Box Outlet at the mall, which is located at 5900 Sugarloaf Parkway in Lawrenceville. The suspect has not been identified, and investigators are asking for the public's help to both identify him and find him.
"The male is described to be a Hispanic male, between 16-20 years of age, ranging between 180-200 lbs. (average build), approximately 5’8 to 6’00 in height, with black hair," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said.
Valle said the man went into the store and pretended to be interested in buying jewelry while chatting with the store manager. The manager then showed the man a silver bracelet with stones in it, as well as a silver chain necklace, and the suspect allegedly grabbed the items and ran out of the store.
Anyone who has information about the suspect's identity or location is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-049996.
