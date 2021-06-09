Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man accused of stealing a vehicle from a used car dealership in the Snellville area last month.
The man allegedly asked officials at Zams Used Cars, which is located at 3393 Stone Mountain Highway, if he could test drive a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria on May 27.
"The male received the keys for a 2011 Ford Crown Victoria with no registration tag and agreed to test drive it down the street," Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said. "The male drove of the business parking lot and never returned with the 2011 Ford Crown Victoria."
After the driver allegedly did not return the vehicle, police were called in shortly before 2 p.m. The only description they have released of the suspect is that he was a Black man who was about 5-feet, 8-inches to 5-feet, 9-inches tall, was "heavy set," had a gap between his front teeth and wore his hair in dreadlocks.
"Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to please come forward," Valle said. "Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any useful information."
Anyone who information about the suspect's identity is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference Case No. 21-041164.
