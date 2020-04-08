Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help as they try to identify a man who burglarized a church near Norcross.
The burglary was reported to police before 11 a.m. on March 18 at the New Church of Atlanta on Amwiler Road in unincorporated Norcross. An assistant pastor told officers that electronics were stolen and some equipment in the congregation area was damaged before the suspect left the church through its front door.
The suspect is described only as being a Hispanic male with facial hair who was wearing a light-colored hoodie, light pants and black sneakers. Surveillance photos have been released. A police report on the burglary has not yet been approved, and has therefore not been released yet.
Anyone who has information on the suspect's identity and location is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward for Crime Stoppers tipsters whose information leads to an arrest and indictmet. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-024534.
