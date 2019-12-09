Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who may have been involved in a stabbing at a restaurant on Jimmy Carter Boulevard last month.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said a verbal argument broke out between a family and a group of men at about 2:40 a.m. Nov. 17 at Cafe Dominican, which is located at 4650 Jimmy Carter Boulevard in the Norcross area. The argument eventually moved out to the parking lot where it evolved into a physical fight.
During the scuffle, a member of the family, Kevin Montenegro-Bello, was stabbed.
"An officer was already in the parking lot at the time the fight broke out," Flynn said. "The officer immediately got out of his car and broke up the group of people who were involved. Once everyone dispersed, the officer discovered that Montenegro-Bello had been stabbed. The officer immediately requested an ambulance and Montenegro-Bello was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries."
Detectives watched surveillance video and are looking for a male they saw in the video who may have been involved in the stabbing. They are trying to identify the male and have released still images from the video to aid in that search.
They are asking members of the public who know the man's identity to contact police or Crime Stoppers.
Anyone who has information on the man's identity is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They also provide information at www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers allows tipsters to anonymously provide information, and the tipsters can be eligible for a cash reward if their information leads to an arrest and indictment in the case.
Tipsters are asked to reference Case No. 19-1061 when providing information.