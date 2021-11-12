Gwinnett County police said the man shown in this surveillance footage still allegedly stole two guitars from Sugar Hill Church on Oct. 22. Investigators are seeking the public's help to identify the man.
Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help to identify a man who allegedly stole two guitars from Sugar Hill Church last month.
Police said surveillance video shows the man walking into the church on Oct. 22, and then walking back out with the guitars in hand. The man is described as a white man with brown hair, a slim build, weighing about 140 to 160 pounds and about 5-feet-9-inches or 5-feet-10-inches in height.
"Detectives are asking anyone with information that may lead to the identification of the male to come forward, please. Witnesses are encouraged to call GCPD Investigators or Atlanta Crime Stoppers with any helpful information."
Police are asking anyone who has information about the suspect's identity or location to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Atlanta Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters should reference case No. 21-086293.
