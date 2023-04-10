Gwinnett County police are looking for a person who robbed a gas station near Norcross earlier this year.
Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the suspect went to the Food Mart located at 4782 Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Feb. 13 and walked up to the cash register and demanded money before pulling out a silver and black handgun. Officers were called to the gas station shortly after 2 p.m.
"The victim stated he was on the phone and standing near the cash register when the suspect walked into the store," Winderweedle said. "He said the suspect was wearing a black hoody, dark ski mask, blue latex gloves, blue socks and dark colored sandals."
Police have obtained security camera footage from the store but, since the suspect was wearing a ski mask during the robbery, investigators are asking the public for help in identifying the person who robbed the store.
The robbery did involve a scuffle between the suspect and the cashier.
Winderweedle said the suspect put their gun away when the cashier opened the register and began taking money out of it. That is when the scuffle broke out.
"The victim sees this as an opportunity and tackles the suspect," Winderweedle said. "During the scuffle, the suspect is able to get away and runs out of the store with money he had in his hand."
Anyone who has information about the robber's identity is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. GP230011735.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.