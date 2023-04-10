image004 (22).jpg

Gwinnett County police are looking for a person who robbed a gas station near Norcross earlier this year.

Cpl. Ryan Winderweedle said the suspect went to the Food Mart located at 4782 Jimmy Carter Boulevard on Feb. 13 and walked up to the cash register and demanded money before pulling out a silver and black handgun. Officers were called to the gas station shortly after 2 p.m.

