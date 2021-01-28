Gwinnett County police are asking for the public's help as they investigate a fatal shooting that caused Georgia Gwinnett College's campus in Lawrenceville to go on lockdown that for nearly an hour on Thursday.
Cpl. Collin Flynn said police were called to the Sugar Mill Apartments complex located at 855 Walther Boulevard just after 10 a.m. on a report of a shot fired and a man found laying at the bottom of a stairwell. Officers arrived to find the man was dead from a gunshot wound.
"The Georgia Gwinnett Campus was initially put on lock down as officers searched the area for potential suspects," Flynn said. "A K9 unit responded and a thorough search of the area was conducted. Once the search was completed the lockdown was lifted."
It is uncertain at this point whether the male lived at the apartment complex. Flynn said investigators were trying to determine why he was at the complex and that any witnesses are asked to come forward and provide any information they may have about the shooting.
The campus sent out an alert to school community at about 10:40 a.m. to seek shelter, although GGC later said that was when a "soft" lockdown began, and that a subsequent "hard" lockdown began at 11:18 a.m.
"Violent threat on GGC campus," an alert on the college's website, similar to one sent by text to the campus community at 10:40 a.m., stated at 11 a.m. "Find safe area, LOCK and BARRICADE doors. If near a building ENTER. Police responding. Updates to follow. Employees report your status to your supervisor."
The lockdown was lifted at 11:29 a.m., college officials said.
"As a precaution, police have increased campus patrols. GGC students, faculty and staff reported no injuries," GGC spokeswoman Jacqueline Todd said.
GGC officials said the shooting suspect was described only as being African-American male who was wearing a white T-shirt and "dirty" sweatpants.
Anyone who has any information about this case is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 21-007016.
