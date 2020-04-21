Gwinnett County police are looking for two men who allegedly tried to break into a Buford home before being chased off by a resident earlier this month.
The men were caught on surveillance footage loitering in the back yard of the home on the 3700 block of Bogan Mill Road in unincorporated Buford at 5:50 p.m. on April 10. A man and a woman were inside the home at the time. Police said a rock was thrown at the front door by one of the two men who had been seen outside the home on the surveillance footage.
The man who had been inside the home ran downstairs and confronted the would-be burglars, who then ran off and fled in a late model blue and gray two-tone Chevy suburban.
One of the suspects is described as an older white man who was wearing a blue T-shirt and either dark brown or cammo pants. The other suspect is described as an old black man who was wearing blue jeans, tan boots and a neon yellow shirt under a black hoodie.
Anyone who has information about the suspects identities or location is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. There is a cash reward from Crime Stoppers for information that results in an arrest and indictment in the case. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-029271.
