Gwinnett County police are looking for a Snellville man who is wanted on rape, kidnapping and child molestation charges.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said the mother of a 15-year-old called 911 shortly after midnight on Wednesday report that Akeem Alleyne, 30, had allegedly assaulted the teen.
"The victim called a friend hysterical stating she had been raped a few hours prior (on) Tuesday," Valle said. "Alleyne raped and sexually assaulted the child at his home."
Valle said Alleyne’s current location is unknown and the public is being asked to call detectives to provide any information that may help investigators find him, or if they have themselves been assaulted by Alleyne.
Gwinnett County jail records show he was arrested about 14 times between 2009 and 2019 on various charges ranging from indecent exposure to terroristic threats and acts and obstruction of a law enforcement officer.
Anyone who has information to share should call the detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 22-0076365.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
