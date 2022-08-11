Aug 2 Hit and Run accident scene

Gwinnett police respond to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Singleton road and Harbins Ridge Drive in unincorporated Norcross on Aug. 2. Investigators are seeking information on the identity and location of the driver who is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian.

 Photo: Gwinnett County Police Department

Gwinnett County police are looking for information on the identity and location of a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred in the Norcross area earlier this month.

Sgt. Jennifer Richter said the accident happened at the intersection of Singleton road and Harbins Ridge Drive at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. A vehicle hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene, but police are trying to piece together information that could lead them toward the driver's identity.

