Gwinnett police respond to the scene of a fatal hit-and-run accident at the intersection of Singleton road and Harbins Ridge Drive in unincorporated Norcross on Aug. 2. Investigators are seeking information on the identity and location of the driver who is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian.
Gwinnett County police are looking for information on the identity and location of a driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run accident that occurred in the Norcross area earlier this month.
Sgt. Jennifer Richter said the accident happened at the intersection of Singleton road and Harbins Ridge Drive at about 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 2. A vehicle hit a pedestrian and then fled the scene, but police are trying to piece together information that could lead them toward the driver's identity.
"The police department does not have an accurate description of the vehicle or the driver of the vehicle that fled," Richter said. "(The Accident Investigation Unit) is asking for anyone who may have been in the area or may have knowledge of this incident to come forward."
Richter said the incident is a reminder of the need for pedestrians to obey pedestrian signals and be cautious when they are crossing or walking along streets, particularly at night in poorly lit areas.
"It is illegal to cross anywhere other than marked crosswalks as well as extremely dangerous," Richter said. "Drivers should reduce distractions when driving and be aware of pedestrians especially in areas of heavy foot traffic."
Anyone who has information about the Aug. 2 hit and run accident is asked to call the investigator handling the case at 678-442-5624, the AIU tip line at 678-442-5653 or Crime Stoppers, which lets tipsters remain anonymous, at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers offers a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest and indictment.
Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 220062765.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
