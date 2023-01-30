Gwinnett County police are asking for people who were in the area where a Norcross teenager went missing last summer to come forward in case they have any information about what happened to her.
Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26, 2022 while she was walking along Singleton Road, in unincorporated Norcross, to her home, which is located on Santa Anna Drive. Morales sent a text to her mother at 9:40 p.m. on the day of her disappearance and said she was one her way home, but she never arrived.
Police are looking for anyone who was in the area of Singleton Road, Steve Reynolds Boulevard and Oak Loch Trace on the night of Morales' disappearance to step forward.
"Morales has not had any contact with her family, or close friends, since the evening of July 26, 2022," Valle said. "Morales's cell phone and video footage showed her walking in the direction of her home, but detectives have reason to believe she may have gotten into a vehicle."
Morales left her family's home at about 6 p.m. on the day of her disappearance and walked to a friend's house, which is located nearby.
Valle said a phone location app showed Morales appeared to be walking along Singleton Road, in the direction of her home, from Windscape Village Lane between 10:07 p.m. and 10:21 p.m. The phone then showed she was somewhere on Oak Loch Trace between 10:21 p.m. and 10:26 p.m., and she continued to be in that area until her phone was either turned off or died.
Morales is described as a Hispanic female who has curly brown hair, brown eyes, two nose rings and a pierced lip. Valle said she is about 5-feet, 2-inches tall and weighs about 117 pounds. Police have released two photos of her.
"Morales was last seen wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white crocs," Valle said.
Anyone who has information about Morales' whereabouts is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300. Crime Stoppers Greater Atlanta offers a $2,000 reward for information that leads to Morales' safe return.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
