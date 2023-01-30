Gwinnett County police are asking for people who were in the area where a Norcross teenager went missing last summer to come forward in case they have any information about what happened to her.

Master Police Officer Hideshi Valle said Susana Morales, 16, disappeared on July 26, 2022 while she was walking along Singleton Road, in unincorporated Norcross, to her home, which is located on Santa Anna Drive. Morales sent a text to her mother at 9:40 p.m. on the day of her disappearance and said she was one her way home, but she never arrived.

