Gwinnett County police are asking residents for any information they may have about a shooting that occurred on Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road in unincorporated Lawrenceville last week.
Police were called at about 9:30 p.m. on July 29 to the shooting scene near 1165 Lawrenceville-Suwanee Road. Passersby were trying to help a 28-year-old man who had been shot in the leg.
"Based on witness statements, the lead investigator assigned to this case believes that the shooter may be driving a white pickup truck with a partial license plate of 'C95,' " Cpl. Michele Pihera said. "We are seeking tips in this case."
The man who was shot was taken to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries.
Anyone who has information on the shooting is asked to call detectives at 770-513-5300 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477. They can also visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
There is a cash reward offered by Crime Stoppers for information about the case that leads to an arrest and indictment. Tipsters are asked to reference case No. 20-056125.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.