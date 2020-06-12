Gwinnett County police are searching for a suspect who allegedly stole dozens of files from a small business in unincorporated Peachtree Corners last month.
The suspect is seen on surveillance video on Tuesday, May 23, at National Medical Administrators Inc., located at 3280 Peachtree Industrial Blvd., wandering through the business and looking through filing cabinets before filling his bag with files.
The suspect, police said, shattered the front door prior to entering the business.
The business is an adjustment and collections agency. Police said the suspect appears to be a while male in his mid- to late 20s.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-038548.
