Gwinnett County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a second missing elderly woman tied to a wanted caretaker.
Police said earlier this month a South Precinct officer spoke with the daughter of 68-year-old Linda Williams, of Snellville.
The daughter said she hasn’t spoken with her mother since sometime in December 2019 and had not physically seen her mother since October 2019.
According to the police report, the daughter tried to contact her mother around Christmas, but never got a response. She advised police that her mother tends to wonder off at times.
When the daughter questioned the caretaker, Kishia Mitchell, 50, she was told Mitchell could no longer take care of her mother and had released her to Adult Protective Services. However, police said APS has no record of Williams in their database.
Police said Mitchell, of College Park, was previously charged with two counts of exploitation of a disabled or elder person and two counts of unlicensed personal care home.
Mitchell currently has an active warrant for probation violation and has ties to another active missing person case involving 59-year-old Linda Kimble from Monroe County, who has yet to be found.
In that case, Kimble's daughter said the last time she saw her mother was at Eastside Medical Center in Snellville. The daughter told police she was told her mother had been assigned to Mitchell at Auxilium Care, but police later found the facility was permanently closed.
After making several attempts to visit her mother and receiving excuses for why she couldn't, Kimble's daughter reached out to Mitchell to pay her for her services. The police report states Mitchell had Kimble's daughter mail a check to an address in Stone Mountain, which turned out to be vacant.
According to the police report, Mitchell told the daughter Kimble had moved, but would not giver her an address. That's when the daughter drove to the Gwinnett County jail to file a missing person report.
Williams and Kimble are both listed as missing on Georgia Crime Information Center. Police said it is imperative that Williams and Kimble are located to make sure their physical and medical needs are being met.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in these cases. The case number for Williams is 20-013604 and 19-091913 for Kimble.
