A local family is searching for 57-year-old Douglas Sanders, who disappeared from his personal care home in Snellville and has not been seen since March.
The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Sanders.
Police said the family tried contacting the owners of the House of Ezra Ministries, located at 2219 Tullamore Circle, but have not received cooperation on what happened to him.
Sanders had several medical conditions which require him to be under constant medical care. Sanders is approximately 6 feet tall and 240 pounds. He has a distinctive cyst on his forehead.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-042564.
