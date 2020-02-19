Gwinnett County police are asking for the public’s help to identify a vehicle involved in a hit and run on Feb. 15.
Police said they were notified at 7:06 p.m. of a male, identified as Aurelio Peneda, in the middle of the roadway on Pleasant Hill Road at Club Drive in Duluth.
Peneda, police said, had been struck by a vehicle and was transported to Northside Hospital Gwinnett with serious injuries. Investigators believe he was trying to cross Pleasant Hill Road, but so far there have been no witnesses or camera footage to prove that was the case.
However, police said investigators do believe there may be witnesses or people who have knowledge of the incident and strongly encourage them to contact the police department to share any information that will help them identify the vehicle involved in the accident.
At this time, the type of vehicle is unknown, according to the police report.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Gwinnett County Police Department at 770-513-5300. Tipsters can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or by visiting www.stopecrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-014766.
