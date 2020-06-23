Two suspects walked away with more than $1,390 worth of items during an armed robbery in unincorporated Norcross, police say.
On Tuesday, the Gwinnett County Police Department released surveillance video of the armed robbery to identify the suspects. Police said the incident occurred on June 12 at the 6289 Mart Inc. located off South Norcross Tucker Road.
According to the police report, the suspects were seen standing outside the store for about 20 minutes before entering to use the lottery machine in the back of the store.
The suspects then held their guns to the employees' heads and told them to give them all of their money. One of the employees gave them approximately $1,390 from the register.
The suspects also took a purse from one of the victims, two cell phones, and one of the victim's keys to their home and business that were sitting on the table next to the cash register, according to the police report.
The suspects fled the store on foot.
Both suspects were described as Hispanic males, but one of the victims said they looked like juveniles because of their height.
One of the suspects wore an orange hoodie with jeans. Police said he possibly has a skin condition. He was armed with a small black handgun.
The second suspect, police said, had a thin build and wore an Aeropostale shirt and dark shorts. He was also armed with a gun.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact Gwinnett County police detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.
Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. The case number is 20-011000.
